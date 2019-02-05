(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 15 CMSgt (Ret.) Robert Disney

    The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 15 CMSgt (Ret.) Robert Disney

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2019

    Audio by Maj. Anna Fedotova 

    Air Force Space Command Public Affairs

    Retired Chief Master Sergeant Robert L. Disney, Jr. discusses his experiences in the Air Force as a pararescueman. At the pinnacle of his career, he was the first superintendent of the 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group, leading 280 Airmen across three squadrons of C-130’s, HH-60’s, and Guardian Angel forces providing Personnel Recovery and Combat Search and Rescue to the entire theater of Iraq and Syria.

    #USAFpodcast #BlueGrit #Resiliency

