Blue Grit Episode 15 CMSgt (Ret.) Robert Disney

Retired Chief Master Sergeant Robert L. Disney, Jr. discusses his experiences in the Air Force as a pararescueman. At the pinnacle of his career, he was the first superintendent of the 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group, leading 280 Airmen across three squadrons of C-130’s, HH-60’s, and Guardian Angel forces providing Personnel Recovery and Combat Search and Rescue to the entire theater of Iraq and Syria.