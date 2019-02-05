The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXII

Bobby Jo Rogers is our new Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and she's made her debut on our podcast! Get to know her a little, hear about her background/where she came from, as well as what her goals are.



SMSgt Duplain is in PACOM with our Civil Engineers so you'll hear from him.



Of course there's a fresh new MAINEiac Fact as well!