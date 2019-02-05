(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2019

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Bobby Jo Rogers is our new Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and she's made her debut on our podcast! Get to know her a little, hear about her background/where she came from, as well as what her goals are.

    SMSgt Duplain is in PACOM with our Civil Engineers so you'll hear from him.

    Of course there's a fresh new MAINEiac Fact as well!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2019
    Date Posted: 05.02.2019 13:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57477
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106700160.mp3
    Length: 00:44:29
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    NORAD
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Maine Air National Guard
    Maineiac Radio Show

