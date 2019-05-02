Today's stories: A T-6 Texan II from Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, crashed in Oklahoma. Also, residents of privatized housing on Air Force Bases now have a 24-7 helpline for unresolved housing concerns.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2019 08:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57470
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106699121.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 02 May 2019, by SrA Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT