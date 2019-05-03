Date Taken: 05.02.2019 Date Posted: 05.02.2019 01:50 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57468 Filename: 1905/DOD_106698432.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2019 Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Pulse: 3 May 2019, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.