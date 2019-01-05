(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'M SERGEANT BRYCE HODGES WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

    Lt. Gen. David H. Berger, who has been nominated to be the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a nomination hearing held in Washington April 30th. The Lt. Gen. had this to say

    " I know that we have the best trained, the best equipped, best lead force I’ve seen in my lifetime. It is humbling just to serve among their ranks. If confirmed as the Commandant of the Marine Corps I will ensure that Marines live up to the expectations of this committee and the American people. I will ensure your Marines are ready to go when called, but I will also look after their welfare and care for their families so that we return better citizens to society when they complete their time in uniform."

    To hear the full testimony go to www.dvidshub.net thats www.d-v-i-d-s-h-u-b.net.

    THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2019
    Date Posted: 05.01.2019 15:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57460
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106696948.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    commandant
    senate armed services committee
    testimony
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine Minute
    Lt. Gen. Berger
    DMAMAMM

