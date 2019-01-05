Marine Minute

I'M SERGEANT BRYCE HODGES WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



Lt. Gen. David H. Berger, who has been nominated to be the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a nomination hearing held in Washington April 30th. The Lt. Gen. had this to say



" I know that we have the best trained, the best equipped, best lead force I’ve seen in my lifetime. It is humbling just to serve among their ranks. If confirmed as the Commandant of the Marine Corps I will ensure that Marines live up to the expectations of this committee and the American people. I will ensure your Marines are ready to go when called, but I will also look after their welfare and care for their families so that we return better citizens to society when they complete their time in uniform."



To hear the full testimony go to www.dvidshub.net thats www.d-v-i-d-s-h-u-b.net.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.