(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 01 May 2019

    Air Force Radio News 01 May 2019

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Two F-35A Lightning II aircraft conduct airstrikes in Iraq. Also, the Air Force stops all new rebuilding efforts at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2019
    Date Posted: 05.01.2019 11:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57457
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106695337.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 01 May 2019, by SrA Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Airstrikes
    Tyndall AFB
    Funding
    F-35A
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT