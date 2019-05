ON SATURDAY, APRIL 27TH, BASE RESIDENTS GATHERED AT FERRY LANDING FOR THE ANNUAL GTMO DAY AT THE BAY. ALL HANDS WERE INVITED TO GO AND PARTICIPATE IN THE VARIOUS ACTIVITIES AND CHECK OUT THE NUMEROUS VENDORS SELLING ALL DIFFERENT TYPES OF GOODS.

AUDIO INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2019 Date Posted: 05.01.2019 09:26 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57454 Filename: 1905/DOD_106695085.mp3 Length: 00:02:13 Artist Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Patrick T. Bauer Composer Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Patrick T. Bauer Year 2019 Genre Blues Location: CU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 190430-N-LK932-1001, by PO3 Patrick Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.