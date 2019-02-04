(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    At Altitude - Dr. Will Roper

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2019

    Audio by Joseph Eddins  

    Airman Magazine   

    In early 2019, Airman interviewed Dr. Will Roper, the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. Dr. Roper discussed how reforming the acquisition process is foundational to building the Air Force we need to maintain dominance in the battlespace today and tomorrow.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Altitude - Dr. Will Roper, by Joseph Eddins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

