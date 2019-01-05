(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NWS190502 - Month of the Military Child

    NWS190502 - Month of the Military Child

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Garrison Russell 

    AFN Okinawa

    April was Month of the Military Child, DoDEA spent it celebrating kids through multiple events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2019
    Date Posted: 05.01.2019 02:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57443
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106694243.mp3
    Length: 00:02:01
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS190502 - Month of the Military Child, by LCpl Garrison Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LCpl Garrison Russell

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT