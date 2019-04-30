(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'M SERGEANT BRYCE HODGES WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

    The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, recently released the second installment of his Own It! campaign. Sgt. Maj. Green calls upon all Marines to look around at their brothers and sisters that might be struggling with difficult situations and ask themselves how they can help.

    “We all need to support each other in protecting what we’ve earned. So, if you see something, do something, and help our Marine Corps family be safe and ready for the next fight,”

    Those who wish to participate in the Own It campaign can receive information on how to start though conversations on topics such as suicide, relationship troubles, bullying, rejection and substance abuse by texting OWNIT to 555-888 or go to www.usmc-mccs.org/ownit.

    All Marines are family and Marines take care of their own so it's our responsibility to look out for one another no matter what.


    THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.

