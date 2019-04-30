(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 30 April 2019

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Romanian Space Agency became the 20th nation to sign a space situational awareness agreement with U.S. Strategic Command. Also, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein visits participants of the Space Flag exercise.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    CSAF
    AFRN
    Space Situational Awareness
    Space Flag
    Romanian Space Agency

