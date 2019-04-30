(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 30 April, 2019

    Pacific Pulse: 30 April, 2019

    JAPAN

    04.30.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Military Sealift Command christens a new vessel and Hawaiian agencies conduct a mass rescue exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2019
    Date Posted: 04.30.2019 03:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57406
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106690120.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 30 April, 2019, by SSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    Okinawa
    Firefighter
    Kauai
    Australia
    Australian Defense Force
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Military Sealift Command
    USN
    Darwin
    ANZAC
    INDOPACOM
    USNS Guam
    Lihue Airport Fire Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT