Date Taken: 04.30.2019 Date Posted: 04.30.2019 03:00 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57406 Filename: 1904/DOD_106690120.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Pulse: 30 April, 2019, by SSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.