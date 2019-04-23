(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 23 April 2019

    JAPAN

    04.22.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Soldiers with the 7th Infantry Division hold M-4 familiarization training with the Palau Police, Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division take part in exercise Lightning Strike, and USS Stockdale arrives in Australia.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 23 April 2019, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

