    Pacific Pulse: 19 April 2019

    JAPAN

    04.18.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, service members commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Deep Sea 129 mission, Soldiers arrive in Palau for Exercise Palau, and the Hawaii National Guard hosted an exchange program for Indonesian officer candidates.

    Indonesia
    Hawaii National Guard
    Palau
    Exercise
    exchange program
    Deep Sea 129
    Pacific Pathways

