    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'M SERGEANT BRYCE HODGES WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

    US Marines attended the US Marine Corps Open Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, April 25-27. The Marine Corps Recruiting Command partnered with USA Wrestling to support student athletes, coaches and their communities, to inform young people about opportunities within the Marine Corps, and to continue to foster the fighting spirit that Marines and athletes share. The Open presented opportunities for wrestlers of almost all ages and weight classes to compete for a place on the USA Wrestling National Team, which will compete at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan in September.

    Military Pilots and civilian demonstrators perform aviation tactics during 2019 MCAS Beaufort Air Show aboard the air station, April 27. MCAS Beaufort hosts the air show in order to bring the community together as well as demonstrate Marine Corps Aviation Combat Element and Marine Air-Ground Task Force capabilities.

    THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2019
