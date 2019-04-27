Date Taken: 04.26.2019 Date Posted: 04.26.2019 18:56 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57363 Filename: 1904/DOD_106681704.mp3 Length: 00:03:17 Year 2019 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - April 27, 2019, by PO2 Ashley VanGuilder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.