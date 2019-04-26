Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 8 - Overcoming adversity with resiliency

In the episode, Master Sgt. Ryan Crane from the 81st Training Wing Public Affairs office at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., sits down with Tech. Sgt. Victoria Monzon, a military training leader instructor with the 81st Training Support Squadron at Keesler, to tell her personal story of resilience, hardship, overcoming adversity and love of the Air Force. Born and raised in Guatemala, Monzon talks specifically about how she came to the Air Force and struggled with various situations in her life. From there, Monzan goes in-depth on her journey from thinking she was going to get out of the Air Force to finding herself as a military training leader ensuring our Airman are lethal and ready to tackle any mission.