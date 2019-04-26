(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 8 - Overcoming adversity with resiliency

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    In the episode, Master Sgt. Ryan Crane from the 81st Training Wing Public Affairs office at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., sits down with Tech. Sgt. Victoria Monzon, a military training leader instructor with the 81st Training Support Squadron at Keesler, to tell her personal story of resilience, hardship, overcoming adversity and love of the Air Force. Born and raised in Guatemala, Monzon talks specifically about how she came to the Air Force and struggled with various situations in her life. From there, Monzan goes in-depth on her journey from thinking she was going to get out of the Air Force to finding herself as a military training leader ensuring our Airman are lethal and ready to tackle any mission.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 8 - Overcoming adversity with resiliency, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    professional development
    resilience
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Military Training Leader
    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast
    Developing Mach-21 Airmen
    Mach-21 podcast

