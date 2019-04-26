U.S. Army Soldiers stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu,Romania, engaged with community members at the Constanta Senior Center in Constanta, Romania, to celebrate Orthodox Easter, a popular holiday in Romania.
The Soldiers joined the residents of the center in traditional Romanian song and dance and painted eggs in a culture exchange.
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers spend Orthodox Easter with Romanian community, by SGT Erica Earl
