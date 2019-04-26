(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Soldiers spend Orthodox Easter with Romanian community

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    04.26.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Erica Earl 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu,Romania, engaged with community members at the Constanta Senior Center in Constanta, Romania, to celebrate Orthodox Easter, a popular holiday in Romania.
    The Soldiers joined the residents of the center in traditional Romanian song and dance and painted eggs in a culture exchange.

