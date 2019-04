Marine Minute

NORWEGIAN AMBASSADOR KÅRE R. AAS VISITED MARINES AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, APRIL 23. THE AMBASSADOR CAME TO CAMP LEJEUNE AND MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER TO LEARN MORE ABOUT II MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE AND TO GET A BETTER IDEA ON HOW THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE MARINES AND NORWEGIANS CAN CONTINUE TO DEVELOP. THE AMBASSADOR ALSO MET WITH LT. GEN. ROBERT F. HEDELUND, THE II MEF COMMANDING GENERAL, TO DISCUSS FUTURE TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES BETWEEN THE MARINES AND THE NORWEGIAN ARMY.



MARINES ASSIGNED TO THE 1ST SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP, PERFORM A FLYOVER DURING THE OPERATION EAGLE CLAW COMMEMORATION CEREMONY AT HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA ON APRIL 24. THE COMMEMORATION WAS HELD IN HONOR OF THE FIVE AIR COMMANDOS AND THREE MARINES WHO PERISHED IN OPERATION EAGLE CLAW IN 1980 DURING AN ATTEMPT TO FREE AMERICAN HOSTAGES FROM IRAN. LESSONS LEARNED DURING THE MISSION LED TO THE CREATION OF UNITED STATES SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND.



