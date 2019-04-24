From Wednesday, April 17th, through Friday, April 19th, Radio GTMO held radio-thon to raise money for the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society fund drive.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2019 08:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57332
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106675133.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Artist
|Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Patrick T. Bauer
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 190424-N-LK932-1001, by PO3 Patrick Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT