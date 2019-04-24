(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    190424-N-LK932-1001

    CUBA

    04.24.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Bauer 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    From Wednesday, April 17th, through Friday, April 19th, Radio GTMO held radio-thon to raise money for the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society fund drive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2019
    Date Posted: 04.25.2019 08:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Patrick T. Bauer
    Year 2019
    Location: CU
    TAGS

    News
    Local News
    Radio GTMO

