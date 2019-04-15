(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Housing Repairs PSA (Radio Spot)

    GERMANY

    04.15.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    CLIENT: U.S. Army Europe

    BACKGROUND:
    Lt. Gen Christopher Cavoli, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe, has requested Information be disseminated that reminds people to submit work orders for any housing discrepancies. Government housing conditions have been a recent, hot topic in the news.

    TARGET AUDIENCE/DEMOGRAPHIC:
    DoD Service Members, Families, Contractors:
    • Tenants of government housing or apartment units on Army installations throughout Europe

    TARGET AUDIENCE/PSYCHOGRAPHIC:
    • Those who may be complacent about damaged or inoperable items in a house or apartment
    • People who may not be aware of how to handle or who to call for home repairs

    NARRATION:
    On-post housing is more than just a place to hang your uniform. It’s where you live, and if something is broken or not working right, then have it repaired
    A dripping faucet doesn’t seem like a big deal, but over time it wastes money. Also, it might lead to other, more expensive damages. That little drip could become a flood of problems, and you might just end up footing the repair bill.
    Besides, it’s not just you that has to live there. You’re part of an on-post community. Be a good neighbor. Be a good tenant.
    Contact the directorate of public works for on-post housing repairs.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2019
    Date Posted: 04.25.2019 03:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Housing Repairs PSA (Radio Spot), by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Housing
    U.S. Army Europe
    Repairs
    USAEUR
    DPW
    Directorate of Public Works
    Work Orders
    On-Post

