CLIENT: U.S. Army Europe
BACKGROUND:
Lt. Gen Christopher Cavoli, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe, has requested Information be disseminated that reminds people to submit work orders for any housing discrepancies. Government housing conditions have been a recent, hot topic in the news.
TARGET AUDIENCE/DEMOGRAPHIC:
DoD Service Members, Families, Contractors:
• Tenants of government housing or apartment units on Army installations throughout Europe
TARGET AUDIENCE/PSYCHOGRAPHIC:
• Those who may be complacent about damaged or inoperable items in a house or apartment
• People who may not be aware of how to handle or who to call for home repairs
NARRATION:
On-post housing is more than just a place to hang your uniform. It’s where you live, and if something is broken or not working right, then have it repaired
A dripping faucet doesn’t seem like a big deal, but over time it wastes money. Also, it might lead to other, more expensive damages. That little drip could become a flood of problems, and you might just end up footing the repair bill.
Besides, it’s not just you that has to live there. You’re part of an on-post community. Be a good neighbor. Be a good tenant.
Contact the directorate of public works for on-post housing repairs.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2019 03:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57317
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106674263.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Housing Repairs PSA (Radio Spot), by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS
