Housing Repairs PSA (Radio Spot)

CLIENT: U.S. Army Europe



BACKGROUND:

Lt. Gen Christopher Cavoli, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe, has requested Information be disseminated that reminds people to submit work orders for any housing discrepancies. Government housing conditions have been a recent, hot topic in the news.



TARGET AUDIENCE/DEMOGRAPHIC:

DoD Service Members, Families, Contractors:

• Tenants of government housing or apartment units on Army installations throughout Europe



TARGET AUDIENCE/PSYCHOGRAPHIC:

• Those who may be complacent about damaged or inoperable items in a house or apartment

• People who may not be aware of how to handle or who to call for home repairs



NARRATION:

On-post housing is more than just a place to hang your uniform. It’s where you live, and if something is broken or not working right, then have it repaired

A dripping faucet doesn’t seem like a big deal, but over time it wastes money. Also, it might lead to other, more expensive damages. That little drip could become a flood of problems, and you might just end up footing the repair bill.

Besides, it’s not just you that has to live there. You’re part of an on-post community. Be a good neighbor. Be a good tenant.

Contact the directorate of public works for on-post housing repairs.