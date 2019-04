Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U.S. MARINES AND SOLDIERS FROM THE SINGAPORE ARMED FORCES ARE CURRENTLY PARTICIPATING IN THE 23rd ITERATION OF EXERCISE VALIANT MARK. VALIANT MARK IS AN ANNUAL EXERCISE CONDUCTED BY THE MARINE CORPS AND SINGAPORE ARMED FORCES DESIGNED TO INCREASE COOPERATION AND STRENGTHEN MILITARY-TO-MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS THROUGH COMBINED-ARMS INTEGRATION TRAINING. SQUAD LEADER SGT. TYLER THOMAS HAD THIS TO SAY:



"FOR THE OPENING CEREMONY, WE WERE RIGHT IN WITH THE SINGAPOREAN GUARDS. IT WAS A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCE TO SIT THERE AND HAVE COMMANDS BEING CALLED FROM ANOTHER ARMY. JUST BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS WITH ANOTHER COUNTRY, SITTING SIDE-BY-SIDE HERE IN GARRISON AND ALSO WHEN IT COMES TIME TO PUSH THE FIGHT IN ANOTHER COUNTRY."



ON THIS DAY IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY, APRIL 24th, 1862, MARINES ABOARD USS PENSACOLA ASSISTED IN THE CAPTURE OF NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA DURING THE AMERICAN CIVIL WAR.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE