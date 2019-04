Marine Minute

U.S. MARINES WITH MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE DARWIN, COMPETED IN THE AUSTRALIAN ARMY SKILL-AT-ARMS MEET AT THE COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTRE IN PUCKAPUNYAL, AUSTRALIA. THE COMPETITION HOSTS 19 TEAMS FROM NATIONS AROUND THE WORLD IN ORDER TO COMPETE AND BUILD BETTER RELATIONSHIPS. ONE OF THE COMPETITORS, CPL HUNTER ELMENDORF HAD THIS TO SAY:



“SOME OF THE TRAINING AND EVENTS THAT WE DID DURING THIS COMPETITION REVOLVED AROUND BARRICADE SHOOTS AND SHOOTING SMALL TARGETS THROUGH WINDOW APERTURES AND DOING LOTS OF CLOSE QUARTERS DRILLS. IT WAS REALLY JUST A HUGE COMPETITION THAT ENCOMPASSED EVERYTHING IT IS TO BE A MARKSMEN.”



THIS WEEK IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY: APRIL 21ST 1951, THE KOREAN WAR: CARRIER-BASED MARINE PLANES DOWNED THREE YAKOVLEV PLANES IN THE FIRST AIR-TO-AIR CONTACT WITH THE NORTH KOREAN AIR FORCE.



