On this Pacific Pulse, USS Blue Ridge arrives in Hong Kong and Marines compete in the Australian Army Skill at Arms Meet.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2019 23:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57281
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106665266.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: 24 April 2019, by LCpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
