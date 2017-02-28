(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Show Telescope: Best/Worst States for Healthy Relationships

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.28.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    This hour on the #ToastAndJams Morning Show, DJ Ferg talks about where you should (and shouldn't) live if you want to avoid a nasty breakup and stay in a happy, healthy relationship. Send us a message on Facebook @AFNAviano with your thoughts!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Show Telescope: Best/Worst States for Healthy Relationships, by SSgt Cambria Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

