Joint training environment gives Airmen, Soldier, Sailors a leg up

Joint training environments have long been an interest of Department of Defense and service leadership as more and more operations involve a combination of Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines at locations around the globe. Whether the mountains of Afghanistan, the sands of Iraq or humanitarian effort at home and abroad, it's more common for the services to work together to get the mission accomplished. Civil engineering Airmen, Soldiers and Sailors are exposed to that reality early in their respective careers at the 366th Training Squadron at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, where sister services train side by side before heading off to their first operational assignment.