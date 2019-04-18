Date Taken: 04.18.2019 Date Posted: 04.18.2019 16:20 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57256 Filename: 1904/DOD_106655377.mp3 Length: 00:02:20 Year 2019 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 11

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - April 18, 2019, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.