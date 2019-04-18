Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



The Marine Corps is currently hosting a sports competition with the Royal Marine Sports Association at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The competition, also known as the #CorpsWars, will pit marines from the two allied nations against each other in multiple sport competitions including boxing, soccer and AMERICAN football! The competition helps to reinforce the friendship and camaraderie between the U.S. Marine Corps and British Royal Marines. Be on the lookout for live-stream coverage of the events on the MCB Quantico Facebook page!



Also in the Corps,

Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit recently took part in helicopter-support-team training at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait. The training builds and sharpens skills needed to maintain combat readiness, as the 22nd MEU is currently deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1864 during the Civil War,

Marines, aboard Union warships, joined a sea battle against the Confederate warship, CSS Albermarle, near New Bern, North Carolina.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.