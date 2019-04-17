Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Africa 19.2, recently conducted an alert step-down procedural training-exercise at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. This unique type of training increases combat proficiency, decreases crisis-response time, and promotes regional stability.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, recently participated in Exercise Bougainville III at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Bougainville III is a pre-deployment training exercise that enhances the unit's proficiency, cohesion, and combat readiness. The exercise allows Marines to take the skills learned from exercises Bougainville one and two and apply them in an adaptable-realistic training scenario.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1966 during the Vietnam War,

Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, participated in Operation Virginia near the Marine Corps' Khe Sanh Combat Base.



