    Lab Life - Episode 6: Robots and Rambo

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2019

    On this episode of the podcast, Dr. Dan Berrigan, a digital manufacturing research team lead at the Air Force Research Laboratory joins us to talk digital manufacturing, teaching robots and Star Trek. Dr. Berrigan is an engaging guest with lots of great ideas for the Air Force. You don't want to miss this!

    To learn more about Dr. Berrigan's work, visit our website at www.afresearchlab.com. To submit questions or feedback for this episode, send an email to lablifepodcast@gmail.com.

    podcast
    science
    AFRL
    technology
    AFMC
    Lab Life
    digital manufacturing

