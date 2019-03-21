The Pillars 64 - Spring Cleaning

Dr. Jerry, Human Factors Program Manager, Maj. (Dr.) Reed, Wing Psychologist/Surgeon General and Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, discuss the emotional aspects of spring cleaning and tips for accomplishing those daunting chores on this week's episode of "The Pillars". Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.



On each episode, the 363 ISRW Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter and finish a better wingman, airman and leader!