    The Pillars 64 - Spring Cleaning

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2019

    Audio by Catherine White 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Dr. Jerry, Human Factors Program Manager, Maj. (Dr.) Reed, Wing Psychologist/Surgeon General and Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, discuss the emotional aspects of spring cleaning and tips for accomplishing those daunting chores on this week's episode of "The Pillars". Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    On each episode, the 363 ISRW Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter and finish a better wingman, airman and leader!

    Date Taken: 03.21.2019
    Date Posted: 04.16.2019 15:09
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars 64 - Spring Cleaning, by Catherine White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #resilience
    #spring cleaning
    #363 ISRW
    #The Pillars
    #TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE

