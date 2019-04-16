Date Taken: 04.16.2019 Date Posted: 04.16.2019 13:18 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57222 Filename: 1904/DOD_106646652.mp3 Length: 00:02:25 Year 2019 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 44

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - April 16, 2019, by PO2 Jennifer Lebron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.