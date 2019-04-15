Date Taken: 04.15.2019 Date Posted: 04.17.2019 08:58 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57216 Filename: 1904/DOD_106644657.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 19

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News - Gen. Goldfein tweets about the 35th Space Symposium, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.