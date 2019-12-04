(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 7 – Curriculum Development

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    In the episode, Master Sgt. Bryan Dudley, the emergency manager training flight chief for the 368th Training Squadron at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. and a detachment of the 82nd Training Wing based at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, talk all things related to innovation and the future shaping of the learning environment. Dudley goes in-depth on the curriculum development process the 368th TRS used to reimagine what their initial skills training course looks like, in fact leading to a revamp the emergency management career field didn’t envision when they started!

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    professional development
    AETC
    curriculum development
    Developing Mach-21 Airmen
    Mach-21 podcast

    • LEAVE A COMMENT