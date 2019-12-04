Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 7 – Curriculum Development

In the episode, Master Sgt. Bryan Dudley, the emergency manager training flight chief for the 368th Training Squadron at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. and a detachment of the 82nd Training Wing based at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, talk all things related to innovation and the future shaping of the learning environment. Dudley goes in-depth on the curriculum development process the 368th TRS used to reimagine what their initial skills training course looks like, in fact leading to a revamp the emergency management career field didn’t envision when they started!
|04.12.2019
|04.12.2019 15:26
|Newscasts
|57200
|1904/DOD_106634468.mp3
|00:29:44
|2019
|JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
