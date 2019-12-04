Date Taken: 04.12.2019 Date Posted: 04.11.2019 23:13 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57185 Filename: 1904/DOD_106631573.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFN Okinawa - Kadena Red Cross, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.