Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



ONE IMPORTANT FACTOR IN OVERALL READINESS IS MAKING SURE YOUR FINANCES ARE IN ORDER. THIS TIME OF YEAR THE BIGGEST CONCERN IS FILING YOUR TAXES. THE DEADLINE FOR FILING YOUR 2018 TAX RETURNS IS APRIL 15TH. THE TIME FOR PROCRASTINATION IS OVER. IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE IN FILING YOUR TAXES THERE ARE A NUMBER OF RESOURCES MARINES CAN UTILIZE. YOU CAN VISIT YOUR BASE'S TAX CENTER OR GO ONLINE TO YOUR BASE'S MCCS WEBSITE TO GET IN TOUCH WITH A PERSONAL FINANCIAL COUNSELOR.



FROM THE DEPTH OF YOUR WALLET TO THE DEPTHS OF SPACE, HERE'S A LOOK AT THIS WEEK IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY.



APRIL 10TH 1959, MARINE LIEUTENANT COLONEL JOHN H. GLENN, JR. WAS NAMED AS ONE OF THE ORIGINAL SEVEN PROJECT MERCURY ASTRONAUTS SELECTED FOR SPACE TRAINING. THREE YEARS LATER, ON FEBRUARY 20TH 1962, COL GLENN WOULD BECOME THE FIRST AMERICAN TO ORBIT THE EARTH.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.