Date Taken: 04.10.2019 Date Posted: 04.10.2019 15:44 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57164 Filename: 1904/DOD_106625993.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 24

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 10 April 2019 B, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.