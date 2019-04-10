Today's story: Retired Lieutenant Colonel Richard E. Cole passed away.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2019 15:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57164
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106625993.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 April 2019 B, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT