SUN TZU WROTE IN HIS TEXT ON MILITARY STRATEGY "THE ART OF WAR", "IF YOU KNOW THE ENEMY AND KNOW YOURSELF, YOU NEED NOT FEAR THE RESULT OF A HUNDRED BATTLES." MARINES AT lll MEF RECENTLY TOOK ONE STEP CLOSER TOWARDS KNOWING THEIR ENEMY.



ON APRIL 4TH, A NUMBER OF MARINES ATTENDED A FOREIGN WEAPONS FAMILIARIZATION COURSE AT CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA JAPAN. THE MARINES WERE TAUGHT ASSEMBLY, DISASSEMBLY AND HANDLING OF SOVIET ERA, GERMAN AND BELGIAN ASSAULT RIFLES, MACHINE GUNS AND OTHER WEAPONS, INCLUDING THE AK47, AK74 AND THE SVD, COMMONLY KNOWN AS THE DRAGUNOV SNIPER RIFLE. THE AIM WAS FOR MARINES TO BETTER KNOW THE CAPABILITIES AND LIMITATIONS OF THE WEAPONS THEY MAY FACE.



MICHAEL MEAD, ONE OF THE COURSE INSTRUCTORS, HAD THIS TO SAY ABOUT WHY MARINES NEED TO BE FAMILIAR WITH ENEMY EQUIPMENT.



"NOT ONLY ARE WE TEACHING THESE MARINES HOW TO STRIP THESE WEAPONS OFF OF ADVERSARIES, WHETHER THEY BE LIVING OR DECEASED, BUT WE'RE ALSO TEACHING THESE MARINES HOW THEY CAN ZERO THESE WEAPONS AND UTILIZE THESE WEAPONS IF THE NEED ARISES"



