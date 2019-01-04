Residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay viewed a ribbon tying event in honor of Sexual Assault Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2019 09:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57151
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106624825.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 190401-N-CD453-1001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT