This is your DoD News Daily Podcast for April 9, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2019 14:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57137
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106621223.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|30
This work, DoD News Daily Podcast April 9, 2019, by PO2 James Bleyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT