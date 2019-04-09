(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 9 April 2019 A

    04.09.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Air Force Senior Leaders are attending the 35th Space Symposium, held at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, which brings together space leaders from around the world to discuss, address and plan for the future.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2019
    Date Posted: 04.09.2019 12:28
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 9 April 2019 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    CSAF
    AFRN
    General Goldfein
    Space Symposium
    Secretary Wilson

