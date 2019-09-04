The Contracting Experience - Episode 12: Supply Chain Risk Management

SCRM stands for Supply Chain Risk Management. Supply chain risk is not just part of another government acronym. It is a critical risk that needs to be managed as part of our national security. In this episode, we sit-down with Trixie Brewer who is the Mission Readiness Supervisor in Air Force Materiel Command’s Logistics Directorate. Trixie provides candid insight into the integral part we as acquisition professionals play in the important job of managing supply chain risk. If you’re thinking about skipping over this episode, don’t. The information inside is priceless and will make you rethink acquisition processes.
Acronyms:
IP – Information Protection
R&D – Research and Development
AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
AFMC/CV – Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command
A4 – Installations, Logistics, and Force Protection
DoD – Department of Defense
DOTMLPF – Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, and Facilities
PK – Contracting
FM – Financial Management
A1 – Personnel
OSI – Office of Special Investigations
AFRL – Air Force Research Laboratory
OEM – Original Equipment Manufacturer
CFIUS – Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States
POTUS – President of the United States
DMS – Diminishing Manufacturing Sources
DID – Data Item Description
CDRL – Contract Data Requirements List
Subs – Subcontractors
AFIMSC – Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
To learn more about recent SCRM efforts, check out: https://www.afmc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/1700969/afmc-capability-roadmap-key-to-evolutionary-supply-chain-risk-management/
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
