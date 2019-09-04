The Contracting Experience - Episode 12: Supply Chain Risk Management

SCRM stands for Supply Chain Risk Management. Supply chain risk is not just part of another government acronym. It is a critical risk that needs to be managed as part of our national security. In this episode, we sit-down with Trixie Brewer who is the Mission Readiness Supervisor in Air Force Materiel Command’s Logistics Directorate. Trixie provides candid insight into the integral part we as acquisition professionals play in the important job of managing supply chain risk. If you’re thinking about skipping over this episode, don’t. The information inside is priceless and will make you rethink acquisition processes.



Acronyms:

IP – Information Protection

R&D – Research and Development

AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command

AFMC/CV – Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command

A4 – Installations, Logistics, and Force Protection

DoD – Department of Defense

DOTMLPF – Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, and Facilities

PK – Contracting

FM – Financial Management

A1 – Personnel

OSI – Office of Special Investigations

AFRL – Air Force Research Laboratory

OEM – Original Equipment Manufacturer

CFIUS – Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States

POTUS – President of the United States

DMS – Diminishing Manufacturing Sources

DID – Data Item Description

CDRL – Contract Data Requirements List

Subs – Subcontractors

AFIMSC – Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center



