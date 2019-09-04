(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 12: Supply Chain Risk Management

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 12: Supply Chain Risk Management

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2019

    Air Force Materiel Command

    SCRM stands for Supply Chain Risk Management. Supply chain risk is not just part of another government acronym. It is a critical risk that needs to be managed as part of our national security. In this episode, we sit-down with Trixie Brewer who is the Mission Readiness Supervisor in Air Force Materiel Command’s Logistics Directorate. Trixie provides candid insight into the integral part we as acquisition professionals play in the important job of managing supply chain risk. If you’re thinking about skipping over this episode, don’t. The information inside is priceless and will make you rethink acquisition processes.

    Acronyms:
    IP – Information Protection
    R&D – Research and Development
    AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
    AFMC/CV – Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command
    A4 – Installations, Logistics, and Force Protection
    DoD – Department of Defense
    DOTMLPF – Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, and Facilities
    PK – Contracting
    FM – Financial Management
    A1 – Personnel
    OSI – Office of Special Investigations
    AFRL – Air Force Research Laboratory
    OEM – Original Equipment Manufacturer
    CFIUS – Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States
    POTUS – President of the United States
    DMS – Diminishing Manufacturing Sources
    DID – Data Item Description
    CDRL – Contract Data Requirements List
    Subs – Subcontractors
    AFIMSC – Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    To learn more about recent SCRM efforts, check out: https://www.afmc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/1700969/afmc-capability-roadmap-key-to-evolutionary-supply-chain-risk-management/

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

