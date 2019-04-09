On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Army soldiers help fight wildfires in South Korea, USS Wasp and embarked Marines sail alongside Philippine Navy ships as part of exercise Balikatan 2019, and the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band performs with partner nation military bands in support of the Pacific Partnership mission in Malaysia.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2019 19:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57129
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106617741.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 09 April 2019, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS
