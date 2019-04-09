(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 09 April 2019

    JAPAN

    04.09.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Army soldiers help fight wildfires in South Korea, USS Wasp and embarked Marines sail alongside Philippine Navy ships as part of exercise Balikatan 2019, and the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band performs with partner nation military bands in support of the Pacific Partnership mission in Malaysia.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2019
    Date Posted: 04.08.2019 19:56
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

