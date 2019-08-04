Marine Minute

Marines with Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, along with other U.S. and armed forces members from five other participating nations, recently concluded Exercise African Lion 2019. African Lion is an annual, combined-multilateral exercise, hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco, which incorporates various types of training including: aviation and field-training exercises, intelligence-capacity-building workshops, and humanitarian civic-assistance. It is designed to maintain region stability and strengthen the bonds between partner-nation's militaries.





Also in the Corps,

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, recently met with foreign military leaders in Japan and South Korea. During the visit, the leaders discussed partnership and united capabilities between the U.S. and regional partner nations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 2003,

Marines removed the statue of Saddam Hussein in downtown Baghdad, signifying the regime collapse and an end of the initial phases of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



