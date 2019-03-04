(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sergeant Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.


    Part 1:
    Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit recently conducted Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training aboard USS Kearsarge. As part of the CBRN training, Marines checked for, sought out and gathered information on radiological isotopes as part of recon and survey operations. The 22nd MEU is currently deployed to the Indo-Pacific region in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

    Meanwhile over in Japan,
    Marines with 3rd Marine Division along with local Okinawans participated in the beautification of the area around Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan March 30th. While the overall goal of the clean up is to maintain the appearance of the local area, it has the added benefit of helping strengthen the bond, cooperation and community relations between the local residents and the service members.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2019
    Date Posted: 04.03.2019 15:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57074
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106603571.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

