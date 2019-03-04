Marine Minute

I'm Sergeant Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.





Part 1:

Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit recently conducted Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training aboard USS Kearsarge. As part of the CBRN training, Marines checked for, sought out and gathered information on radiological isotopes as part of recon and survey operations. The 22nd MEU is currently deployed to the Indo-Pacific region in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.



Meanwhile over in Japan,

Marines with 3rd Marine Division along with local Okinawans participated in the beautification of the area around Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan March 30th. While the overall goal of the clean up is to maintain the appearance of the local area, it has the added benefit of helping strengthen the bond, cooperation and community relations between the local residents and the service members.



