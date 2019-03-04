(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXI

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXI

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2019

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    With the big inspection we thought we'd sit down with the wing Inspector General and pick his brain on how to prepare during the long weekend.

    We also give some pointers on PT and how to mix it up to get the most out of staying physically fit.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2019
    Date Posted: 04.03.2019 15:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57070
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106603492.mp3
    Length: 00:42:59
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXI, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    maine air national guard
    maineiacs
    pine tree state
    maineiac radio show

