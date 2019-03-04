Lab Life - Episode 5: AFRL Inspire

Caylee Dymond, an Air Force Research Laboratory researcher focused on personnel recovery, joins the podcast to discuss the upcoming “AFRL Inspire,” a one-day TED Talk-like event that showcases the inspiring work of AFRL researchers. If you’re interested in how to cook an aircraft, the psychology of a hero or breaking the biological kill chain, check out previous AFRL Inspire talks on our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/AFResearchLab
To learn more about this year's event on April 16 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio, follow along on our social media pages and the web for information on attending the show live in person.
