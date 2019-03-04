(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lab Life - Episode 5: AFRL Inspire

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Caylee Dymond, an Air Force Research Laboratory researcher focused on personnel recovery, joins the podcast to discuss the upcoming “AFRL Inspire,” a one-day TED Talk-like event that showcases the inspiring work of AFRL researchers. If you’re interested in how to cook an aircraft, the psychology of a hero or breaking the biological kill chain, check out previous AFRL Inspire talks on our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/AFResearchLab

    To learn more about this year's event on April 16 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio, follow along on our social media pages and the web for information on attending the show live in person.

    www.facebook.com/AFresearchlab
    www.twitter.com/afresearchlab

    podcast
    science
    technology
    Lab Life
    AFRL Inspire
    Lab Life podcast

