Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.







In honor of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice, Marines with Marines Barracks Washington D.C., conducted a full honors funeral for Marine Lt. Col. Howard V. Lee, Medal of Honor recipient, at Colonial Grove Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, Virginia, March 30, 2019. Lee received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in August 1966 during the Vietnam War, where he coordinated and directed a courageous defense of his platoon from the surrounding Vietnamese forces despite suffering from his own grievous wounds. Lee passed away March 23, 2019 at the age of 85.





Also in the Corps,

Marines with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group along side Royal Dutch Marines with 32nd Raiding Squadron recently participated in a bilateral training exercise at Camp Lejeune North Carolina. As part of the exercise the U.S and Dutch Marines conducted a variety of training such as casualty evacuations and k-9 operations with the intent of strengthening cooperation between both nations.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.