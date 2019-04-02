Date Taken: 04.02.2019 Date Posted: 04.02.2019 14:59 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57055 Filename: 1904/DOD_106599400.mp3 Length: 00:03:28 Year 2019 Genre Podcast Location: DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 12

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily- April 2, 2019, by PO2 James Bleyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.